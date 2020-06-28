Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases reach 20,480; death toll 1,423

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose by 211 to 20,480 on Sunday while fatalities increased by 13 to 1,423, state Health Department said. With 181 more people being discharged in the day in Ahmedabad district, the number of the recovered cases has gone up to 15,660, it said.

Of the 211 new cases, 198 cases were reported in the city corporation limits and the rest 13 from other parts of the district. All the 13 fatalities were reported within the limits of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), as per the COVID bulletin released by the health department.

Meanwhile, at 2,921, the number of active cases in the city now accounts for 15 per cent of the total cases, the AMC said. At 78% of the total COVID-19 cases, the percentage of the recovered cases in the city has improved further, it said.

At 1,374, the death toll accounts for 7.1 per cent of the total cases, the civic body said. As per the AMC, the number of active cases in the western part of Ahmedabad continues to rise.

With 643 cases, the west zone has 22 per cent of the total cases. At 448 cases, the north-west zone accounts for 15.3 per cent of the total cases, it stated.