COVID-19 death toll reaches 399 in Rajasthan; total cases climb to 17,271

Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur, one death each from Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer and Jhunjhunu, besides two deaths of patients from outside the state, it said. There are 3,261 active cases in the state, while a total of 13,320 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:57 IST
COVID-19 death toll reaches 399 in Rajasthan; total cases climb to 17,271
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan reached 399 on Sunday with eight more fatalities, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 17,271 after 327 fresh infections were reported, an official report said. Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur, one death each from Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer and Jhunjhunu, besides two deaths of patients from outside the state, it said.

There are 3,261 active cases in the state, while a total of 13,320 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. A maximum of 44 fresh cases were reported from Bikaner followed by Alwar 40, Jodhpur 39 and Jaipur 38, the report stated.

Twenty-three new cases were reported from Jhunjhunu, 18 each from Bharatpur and Dholpur, 15 from Sirohi, 11 each from Ajmer and Barmer, 10 from Kota, seven from Pali, five cases each from Banswara, Bhilwara, Karauli and Rajsamand, besides positive cases from other districts of the state, it added.

