Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take all possible steps to arrest COVID-19 mortality rate: Punjab CS to DCs

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to take whatever steps possible to arrest the state's mortality rate due to COVID-19 which currently stands at 2.4 per cent, an official release here said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:26 IST
Take all possible steps to arrest COVID-19 mortality rate: Punjab CS to DCs

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to take whatever steps possible to arrest the state's mortality rate due to COVID-19 which currently stands at 2.4 per cent, an official release here said. Efforts should be to save every Punjabi's life, said Mahajan, who took charge as the chief secretary last week.

Reviewing the state's preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mahajan, in her first meeting via videoconferencing with the DCs, expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. She said it was the duty of every DC to go the extra mile to ensure proper surveillance and arrest the mortality rate.

Directing the DCs to take special care of critical patients, she said help should be taken from the State Expert Group chaired by Dr K K Talwar and international and national experts. Mahajan instructed the DCs to allow COVID-19 patients to go to private hospitals at their own expense if they so wished. She also asked them to allow patients in government centres to get their own food, etc, if needed.

The chief secretary informed that the state government is working to increase the testing capacity to 20,000 per day. Four new testing labs approved recently by the state government are expected to be operational soon, and new equipment will be ordered in July. She said the DCs should ensure that people wear masks and follow the instructions issued by the government.

It is critical to avoid large gatherings, especially in closed spaces, and masks must invariably be worn in such situations, she added. Mahajan said not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing or spitting in public are anti-social acts.

She urged the DCs to continue to appeal to the people in every district to be vigilant, take precautionary measures and follow the advice of health experts. The meeting felt that a concerted effort should be made to remove the stigma that is being attached to people infected with COVID-19, the release said.

Mahajan said COVID-19 is like any other disease where people need to rest and keep away from others for two weeks so as not to spread the infection, and this message should be spread among all the people in the state. Punjab has recorded 5,216 COVID-19 cases so far. A total of 133 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, according to official data.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sundays 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the ...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...

Sino-India face-off: Top Cong leaders not interested in Army's

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday lashed out at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their criticism of the Centre over the Sino- India faceoff, alleging the Congress leaders were interested in politics and not in the w...

Saudi FX reserves rise slightly in May

Saudi foreign reserves rose slightly in May after record declines in the previous two months when the kingdom had used tens of billions of dollars to back investments of its sovereign wealth fund.Net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Mone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020