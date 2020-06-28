Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Army, BSF jawans among 22 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal; tally reaches 917

Eleven of the fresh cases were reported from Kangra, three each from Una and Solan and one each from Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said. The new patients in Kangra include an Army and a BSF jawan, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:31 IST
Two Army, BSF jawans among 22 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal; tally reaches 917

Twenty-two more people, including an Army and a BSF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 917, officials said. Eleven of the fresh cases were reported from Kangra, three each from Una and Solan and one each from Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said.

The new patients in Kangra include an Army and a BSF jawan, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said. The 39-year-old Army jawan from Rakkar village had returned from Arunachal Pradesh on June 23, Prajapati said, adding that the soldier will be shifted to a military hospital.

The BSF jawan, 54, is a resident of Indri village in Kangra district. He had returned from Jammu on June 18 and is being shifted to a dedicated COVID care centre in Dadh, the officer added. Six people who tested positive for the virus, including four men and two women, have recently returned from Delhi, the DC added.

The other patients include a seven-year-old boy from Gurial village in Fatehpur town and a 52-year-old man from Machkehar village in Joginder Nagar, an official said. He said both of them had a travel history to other states. Seventeen patients -- nine from Kangra, five from Solan, two from Bilaspur and one from Chamba -- recovered from the infection on Sunday, the additional chief secretary said.

So far, 518 people have recovered, while 11 have migrated out of the state, he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 378 and fatalities at eight.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 117, followed by 115 in Kangra, 45 in Solan, 31 in Una, 20 in Shimla, 16 in Bilaspur, 14 in Sirmaur, nine in Chamba, five each in Mandi and Kinnaur and one in Kullu..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday. Tightening their containment stra...

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Chinese money: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China. Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds h...

Soccer-Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sundays 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the ...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020