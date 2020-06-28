Criminal killed in Nagpur

A 28-year-old history-sheeter was brutally killed by two persons in Imambada area here in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The deceased Girish Wasnik had allegedly passed some objectionable remarks about the sister of one of the accused, which led to the incident, an official said.

The accused are identified as Abhishek Borkar (30), a resident of Jattarodi, and Nilesh Ambadare (30), a resident of Imambada, he said Wasnik was an accused in cases of murder and attempt to murder. The official said Borkar was known to Wasnik.

The incident occurred when Borkar, Wasnik and others were consuming liquor in afternoon, he said. Borkar allegedly stabbed Wasnik and then crushed his head with a stone, he said No arrest is made yet.