Set up coordination between depts for jobs to workers: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed officials to establish coordination among various departments for providing jobs to the workers who returned to the state due to the coronavirus lockdown. At meetings with officials in Ayodhya and Gonda, Adityanath said providing employment to workers is a priority for the government, for which all departments should work after establishing co-ordination. "The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are yet not over. The fight against them is still left and in view of this, alertness, precaution and safety measures should be taken while boosting the economic activities," the chief minister said in a statement. Aditynath said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government took timely steps. As a result, the coronavirus situation in the state is under control.” He also asked officials to prevent diseases caused by floods and rain. The UP chief minister directed police officials that no person should be allowed to take law into his own hand and criminal cases, including those of cow smuggling, must be stopped. Adityanath during his Ayodhya tour visited the OPD of the district hospital

He also enquired about the well-being of the patients admitted there, the statement said.