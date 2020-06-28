161 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, tally reaches 5,216

Punjab on Sunday reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 5,216 in the state, said Department of Information and Public Relations in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, as many as 3,526 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment.

A total of five persons succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 133. So far 2,89,923 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, bulletin informed.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)