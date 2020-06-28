KPCC to hold statewide protest against fuel prices hike on Monday

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold a statewide protest against the Centre and state government over the rising fuel prices on Monday. KPCC rally is scheduled to be held in front of the Mins Square Circle Income Tax (IT) building in Bangalore on Monday at 11.00 am.

KPCC President D.K. Sivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, and party leaders and workers will come to the venue by their bicycles at 9.30 am and reach the KPCC office at 10.00 am. Then, at 10.30 pm, all the party leaders will ride the bicycle and march in front of the Income Tax Building towards Mins square.

The continuous surge in rates of petrol and diesel prices for 21 consecutive days came to a halt on Sunday with no increase in prices. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless" and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to people. (ANI)