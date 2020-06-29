Left Menu
COVID-19: CM Kejriwal condoles death of Delhi doctor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Dr. Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital due to COVID-19.

"Dr. Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid day. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Gupta passed away at Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday.

