COVID-19: CM Kejriwal condoles death of Delhi doctor
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital due to COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Dr. Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital due to COVID-19.
"Dr. Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid day. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," the Chief Minister tweeted.
Gupta passed away at Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday.
