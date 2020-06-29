Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Novel IoT device may help people clean hands properly

The device called '20Sec4Life' will glow, beep and play a musical tone for more than 20 seconds to help people disinfect their hands properly, according to the researchers from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. The splash-proof device can be mounted on any liquid soap dispenser and operates using a battery, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:10 IST
COVID-19: Novel IoT device may help people clean hands properly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed an Internet of things (IoT) device for soap dispensers which they say can ensure that people wash their hands properly for over 20 seconds as per the World Health Organization guidelines for COVID-19. The device called '20Sec4Life' will glow, beep and play a musical tone for more than 20 seconds to help people disinfect their hands properly, according to the researchers from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab.

The splash-proof device can be mounted on any liquid soap dispenser and operates using a battery, they said. According to WHO, promoting good hand hygiene is one of the most basic yet powerful tools that countries must leverage to reduce the spread of COVID-9.

The new device can help combat the growing number of cases of COVID 19, which in many cases spread due to negligence in observing the 20 seconds hand wash rule, the researchers said. "COVID 19 is spreading rapidly and one of the reasons for this is improper hygiene habits. For most people, it is difficult to keep a track of time while washing hands," Prabin Kumar Das, a B. Tech student of Electronics Communication and Engineering at LPU, told PTI.

Das and his team developed the device prototypes with four variants, including an advanced model that offers step by step hand-washing instructions in vernacular languages to ensure proper cleaning. The base device is triggered and starts playing music for over 20 seconds when the nozzle of the handwash is pressed to dispense soap.

The advanced version of the IoT device can be connected via a Wi-Fi network and can be paired and operated through a mobile app. The Internet of things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices with the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The expected selling price of the base model post commercialization is expected to be Rs. 70 per unit, the researchers said. "We all are in a hurry and do not realize that we have failed to completely disinfect ourselves by not washing our hands for the prescribed duration of 20 seconds," Das, who developed the device with his colleagues at LPU, said.

"Therefore, we have come up with a simple solution in the form of 20Sec4Life which will enable people to abide by the prescribed timelines for washing hands," he added.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.87 76.37 74.81 76.53EURINR 83.59 86.42 83.53 86.59GB...

Sun Pharma gets nod from Japan govt for plaque psoriasis treatment drug

Sun Pharma on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has got approval from the Japanese government for its specialty product Ilumya, indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients. The wholly-owned subsidiary has received approv...

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020