Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Congress holds statewide protest against fuel price hike

She said despite international crude oil prices being at their lowest, the Centre, instead of passing on the benefits to the common people by lowering the prices, is constantly hiking fuel prices. Selja said when the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring while the Modi government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, burdening the common people and the farmers already facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:59 IST
Haryana Congress holds statewide protest against fuel price hike

The Haryana unit of the Congress on Monday held statewide protests against the hike in fuel prices, with party leaders saying it is bound to have a cascading effect and burden the common people who are already facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protests were held across the state, including Karnal, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Sirsa and other places.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja led the protest in Karnal, which is Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's home constituency. She said despite international crude oil prices being at their lowest, the Centre, instead of passing on the benefits to the common people by lowering the prices, is constantly hiking fuel prices.

Selja said when the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring while the Modi government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, burdening the common people and the farmers already facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. Selja said the rise in fuel prices has affected every section of society, including farmers, common citizens, transport sector and the middle class.

"The Centre has repeatedly been hiking prices for the past three weeks. If this hike continues, it will lead to inflation, transport will be costly, the economy which is already in bad shape will further deteriorate. "By such steps, the government is indulging in profiteering and not helping anyone to become Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant)," Selja told reporters in Karnal on the sidelines of the protest. She demanded immediate roll-back of the prices. "The government is raising fuel prices and burdening the common citizens. We will raise your voice and fight your battle. We are with you, the entire Congress is with you," Selja said, interacting with an auto rickshaw driver. Hitting out at the Centre, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said every section, including the farmers have been hit hard by the hike in fuel prices.

"This government talked about doubling the income of farmers by 2022, but now it seems they are going to double the input cost of the farmers by then," Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, said. He said prices of petrol and diesel are nearly Rs 80 per litre despite international crude oil prices being very low.

Hooda further said the farmers have been hit the hardest as they are dependent on diesel for irrigation and transport. "The rising petrol and diesel prices are bound to have a cascading effect and will lead to increase in prices of other essentials...it will lead to inflation," said Hooda, demanding a rollback of the hiked prices. Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Rajshri Entertainment's Bollywood Now is the 3rd Most Viewed Page on Facebook

Grosses Over 350 Million Views Along With Telly Masala MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Rajshri Entertainments flagship film TV industry news and gossip channels Bollywood Now Telly Masala amassed over 350 million views and have creat...

Video conference facility available to all prisoners to get in touch with legal aid lawyers: Prison authority to HC

The prisons authority here told the Delhi High Court on Monday that a video conferencing facility has been started from June 22 for all the prisoners to get in touch with the legal aid lawyers. All legal consultations had been suspended sin...

Myanmar military warning of action causes thousands to flee

Thousands of people in an area of western Myanmar where there have been clashes between the government and ethnic rebels have been fleeing from their villages over the past week after an evacuation order from officials. The Rakhine state go...

Separatist leader Geelani quits Hurriyat, flags lack of accountability, brewing rebellion in ranks

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the lifetime chairman of the pro-Pakistan Hurriyat Conference, made a surprise announcement of completely dissociating himself from the 16-party amalgam on Monday, alleging lack of accountability and a brewing rebelli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020