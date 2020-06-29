Left Menu
NFL launches Mobile Soil Testing Labs for free of cost testing

V N Datt, C&MD along with Directors and senior officials today flagged off one such Mobile Lab from the premises of NFL Corporate Office in Noida.

Updated: 29-06-2020 17:44 IST
These Mobile Labs, loaded with the latest soil testing equipment, shall be used for macro and micro nutrient analysis of soil. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

To give a further boost to the Soil Testing facility in the country for promoting appropriate use of fertilizers, NFL has launched five Mobile Soil Testing Labs for testing the soil samples at the doorstep of farmers free of cost.

V N Datt, C&MD along with Directors and senior officials today flagged off one such Mobile Lab from the premises of NFL Corporate Office in Noida. These Mobile Labs, loaded with the latest soil testing equipment, shall be used for macro and micro nutrient analysis of soil. In addition to this, these Mobile Labs are also equipped with Audio-Video system to educate farmers on various agricultural topics.

Other than the Mobile Soil Testing Labs, the company is also serving the farming community through six Static Soil Testing Labs located in different parts of the country. All these Labs tested around 25,000 soil samples free of cost in the year 2019-20

(With Inputs from PIB)

