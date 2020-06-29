Left Menu
Maha lockdown extended till July 31 without more relaxations

The state government suggested that work from home should be followed as far as possible. Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent of their staff strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

The Maharashtra government on Monday extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown till July 31 without providing any further relaxations amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the state. The current phase of the lockdown, which was first imposed in late March, ends on June 30 and it has been now extended for one more month.

Announcing the extension, an order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail. No new loosening of curbs have been announced and relaxations granted earlier under "Mission Begin Again" will continue for citizens.

The order clearly prohibited inter-district movement of people as well as long-distance travelling without any emergency. The state government suggested that work from home should be followed as far as possible.

Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent of their staff strength or 10 people, whichever is more. However, for state government employees the ratio is 15 per cent or 15 people, whichever is higher. The order stated that there will be phase-wise opening of various services.

All essential shops will continue to operate as earlier, the order said. Non-essential shops will continue to operate as per relaxations and guidelines issued vide orders May 31 and June 4, and "are in operation as per the policy of respective municipal corporation", it said.

All non-essential markets, market areas and shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, the order said. Liquor shops will continue to operate and provide home delivery wherever permitted, it said.

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non- essential items and materials, including various types of home delivery services, will continue as before, it said. All industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

Also, work at all public and private construction sites, which have already commenced, can continue to operate further, the order said. Schools, colleges, coaching centres and shopping malls, among other establishments, are closed since late March.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 1,64,626. The state death toll has gone up to 7429. PTI ND VT RSY RSY

