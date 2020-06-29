Normal life disrupted in Assam's Dibrugarh, Tinsukia after heavy rains

Normal life was disrupted after villages situated in Kalakhowa area of Dibrugarh flooded due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state. A similar situation was faced by the villagers of Tinsukia district. Meanwhile, locals in the Guijan area were moved to safer places.

"Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We do not have food. No one from the administration has come here," a local said. Earlier in the day, the State Disaster Management Authority said 9,26,059 people have been affected in 23 districts due to flood situation in Assam.

Moreover, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha earlier informed that around 25,000 people have been affected due to the floods triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next 4 days in Dibrugarh. (ANI)