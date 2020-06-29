Three members of family die of snake bite in Madhya Pradesh

Three members ofa family, including two minor boys, died on Monday aftera venomous snake bit them in their hut in a village near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place at Botejharii village under the Waraseoni police station area, some 22km from the district headquarters, they said.

Gannalal Meshram (60) and his grandsons Rajesh Moje (16) and Rahul (8), who were fast asleep in their hut, died after a poisonous snake bit them this morning, assistant sub- inspector (ASI) Laxmi Patale said. Patale said the bodies were sent for post-mortem.