Woman drowns in flooded rivulet in Maha's Akola

A 45-year-old woman drowned in arivulet in spate due to rains in Akot tehsil of Maharashtra'sAkola district on Monday, an official said

The incident happened in Vadali Deshmukh village whenSangita Wadokar was engaged in farm-related work and enteredthe rivulet, he said

"An accidental death case was registered," InspectorDnyanoba Phad of Akot Rural police station said.