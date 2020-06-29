Left Menu
Gujarat CM inaugurates rain water harvesting project

This ambitious project, aimed at storing around 10 crore litres of rain water every year, was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on June 28, an official release said. While inaugurating that project through video conferencing from Gandhinagar, Rupani called upon people and administration to implement similar water harvesting projects in other government schools and buildings across the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday inaugurated a rain water harvesting project to be implemented in 1,000 government-run schools in Vadodara district at the cost of Rs 6 crore. This ambitious project, aimed at storing around 10 crore litres of rain water every year, was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on June 28, an official release said.

While inaugurating that project through video conferencing from Gandhinagar, Rupani called upon people and administration to implement similar water harvesting projects in other government schools and buildings across the state. This is the first successful project of its kind in the country for rain water harvesting, he is quoted as saying in the release.

The CM appealed to people to adopt such techniques for achieving water security, it said. The water harvesting project was completed in only nine months by the district administration, said the release.

Apart from government grants, the project has received financial contributions from various corporates under their CSR funds, and from the District Mineral Foundation Fund, the release added..

