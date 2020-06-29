WB to observe holiday on Doctor's Day, Mamata urges Centre to declare it as 'national holiday'

Left Menu
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Centre to declare Doctor's Day as a "national holiday" to pay respect and acknowledge the frontline warriors.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Centre to declare Doctor's Day as a "national holiday" to pay respect and acknowledge the frontline warriors. In order to honour medical front line workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal government declared July 1 as a state holiday.

"We have declared July 1 which is Doctor's Day as state holiday to pay gratitude to doctors, nurses and others, who are working as frontline warriors. I request Centre to declare it as a national holiday to pay respect to frontline warriors," Banerjee said. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Banerjee wrote, "Our health infra is fully prepared to tackle COVID-19, but we put equal emphasis on effective prevention from the virus too. Social distancing, safe practices and masks are the best ways to fight the pandemic. However, we feel, procuring masks may not be feasible for many."

She further informed that the state government has decided to procure 3 crore masks, which shall be provided absolutely free of cost to school students, 100-day scheme beneficiaries, frontline healthcare workers, police, fire services staff, municipalities, civic volunteers etc. (ANI)

