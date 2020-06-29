Woman commits suicide, husband, in-laws booked in Palghar

A man and his parents were booked for allegedly driving his 38-year-old wife to suicide in Dahanu area of Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Parvati Bhurkud committed suicide on June 24 and a relative lodged a complaint with Kasa police station stating she was regularly harassed by the three who used to term her mentally unwell, an official said.

"An abetment of suicide case under section 306 of IPC has been registered against three people. No arrests have been made as yet," Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.