Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs 18 cr MGNREGA funds in J'khand

The ED booked Sinha under money laundering charges after studying 16 FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Jharkhand vigilance bureau against him a few years back for allegedly "abusing his official position and indulging in embezzlement of Rs 18 crore government funds by way of forgery and misappropriation of funds". The money was earmarked for execution of government projects under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme in Jharkhand's Khunti district, the agency said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:37 IST
ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs 18 cr MGNREGA funds in J'khand

The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.  The official, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the central probe agency from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on June 17 and a special court in Ranchi on Monday granted the agency 10-day custody of Sinha. The ED booked Sinha under money laundering charges after studying 16 FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Jharkhand vigilance bureau against him a few years back for allegedly "abusing his official position and indulging in embezzlement of Rs 18 crore government funds by way of forgery and misappropriation of funds".

The money was earmarked for execution of government projects under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme in Jharkhand's Khunti district, the agency said. The ED also filed a charge sheet against Sinha in December, 2018 and the special court in Ranchi subsequently issued summons to him for appearance before it which he did not honour, the agency alleged.

The court then issued a non-bailable warrant against Sinha on the basis of which he was arrested, the ED said in a statement. "Despite cancellation of bails granted to Sinha in three cases of Jharkhand anti-corruption bureau, the accused failed to appear before the court," it said.

"All his petitions of anticipatory as well as regular bails were rejected by the PMLA special court as well as the Jharkhand High Court," the ED said. The agency will now begin interrogation of Sinha and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Assets worth Rs 4.28 crore of Sinha have been attached by the ED as part of two separate orders issued in 2018 and last year, it said..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Legal hurdles faced by LGBT+ people in Africa

By Noor Zainab Hussain June 29 - Same-sex relations are legal in only 22 of Africas 54 countries and are punishable by death or lengthy prison terms in some nations, according to a global review httpsilga.orgdownloadsILGAStateSponsoredHomop...

SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus

On Friday, Feb. 21, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, was in a cheerful mood. It was near the end of the school half-term holiday. He wrote on an official blog that there had been no new positive cases of the new coro...

Techie found dead in Noida, suicide suspected

A 32-year-old software engineer was found dead at his rented accommodation here on Monday, police said. Police are suspecting it to be a suicide case.The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope by police who were alerted about...

MCL sets 263 MT production target by 2023-24

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL, an Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Monday said the company has set a target of producing 263 million tonne of coal by 2023-24 and employees must ensure normal mining operations to achieve t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020