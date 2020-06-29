Left Menu
New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 PM.

. DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 12 more fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 672 after 12 more fatalities were reported, a senior state government official said on Monday.

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI)
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 PM. . DEL58 PB-AMARINDER-KARTARPUR Punjab CM for reopening of Kartarpur corridor Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he is for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor with adherence to the physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. .

DEL53 PB-AMARINDER-KHALISTAN Nobody wants Khalistan: Punjab CM Chandigarh: Asserting that nobody wants a separate state for Sikhs, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed a recent statement of Akal Takht Jathedar that the Sikh community will accept Khalistan if the government offers it. . DEL47 PB-AMARINDER-SMARTPHONES Punjab to find China's 'involvement' in Indian firm chosen to deliver smartphones Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will check on the “involvement” of China in an Indian firm selected to deliver smartphones to be given to youths as part of the Congress' poll promise. .

DEL41 PB-CONG-PROTEST Pb Cong workers pull tractors with rope to protest against fuel price hike Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress on Monday held a statewide protest against the fuel price hike by the BJP-led Centre, asserting that it has dealt a major blow to the farming community. . DES40 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana to start plasma therapy as COVID-19 deaths rise to 232, total cases to 14,210 Chandigarh: Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 and 381 more tested positive for the disease in Haryana, raising the death toll in the state due to it to 232 and the total cases of infection to 14,210 on Monday. .

DES5 HP-VIRUS-CASES HP's Lahaul-Spiti reports first COVID-19 case Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday after a 25-year-old labourer from Bihar tested positive for the disease, officials said. . DES41 UKD-VIRUS-CASES One death, eight fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand Dehradun: One more coronavirus patient died in Uttarakhand on Monday as the state's pandemic tally rose to 2,831 with eight new infections, a Health Department bulletin said. .

DES34 UKD-CHARDHAM Chardham yatra to open for Ukd pilgrims from July 1 Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Devasthanam Management Board on Monday decided to open the ‘Chardham yatra’ for pilgrims from within the state from July 1. . DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 12 more fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 672 after 12 more fatalities were reported, a senior state government official said on Monday. .

DES29 UP-CHILD-DEATH Father hugs dead child, his grief caught on tape Kannauj (UP): In a heart-wrenching incident caught on tape, parents were seen grieving over the death of their one-year-old child at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. . LGD16 UP-COURT-BABRI Babri trial: Court shut for two days after lawyers test positive Lucknow: A special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case will remain shut for two days after two lawyers tested positive for coronavirus. .

DEL12 RJ-VIRUS CASES COVID-19: Three deaths, 121 fresh cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rose to 402 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 121 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,392, according to an official report here. . DEL60 ED-RJ-PONZI ED files charge sheet against Jaipur firm accused of running ponzi scheme New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against a dozen entities in connection with its money laundering probe against an alleged ponzi scheme run by a Jaipur-based company..

