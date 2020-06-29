Left Menu
Noida: 53 new COVID-19 cases, 211 discharged; recovery rate rises to 64.76 pc

Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 while 211 more patients got discharged, raising the recovery rate to 64.76 per cent on Monday, official data showed. As of Monday, there were 6,650 active COVID-19 cases in UP while 15,506 patients have got discharged and 672 deaths have been recorded so far, it added..

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:15 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 while 211 more patients got discharged, raising the recovery rate to 64.76 per cent on Monday, official data showed. The number of active cases has come down to 756.

The overall number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, rose to 2,208, the highest for any district in the state, according to the data issued by the UP Health department. The district has so far recorded 22 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 672 lives in the state and 16,475 across the country, as per official statistics. With the recovery of 211 patients since Sunday, the number of people who got discharged so far reached 1,430, it added.

The recovery rate of patients improved marginally to 64.76 per cent from 56.67 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar continued to have the highest number of active cases (756) in UP, followed by Ghaziabad (745), Lucknow (412), Kanpur Nagar (348), Meerut (273), Hapur (244), Varanasi (191), Aligarh (187) and Bulandshahr (170), the data stated.

From Sunday to Monday, 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 698 patients got discharged and 12 deaths were recorded during the 24-hour period, it showed. As of Monday, there were 6,650 active COVID-19 cases in UP while 15,506 patients have got discharged and 672 deaths have been recorded so far, it added..

