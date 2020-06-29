Left Menu
Five more deaths, 202 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:23 IST
Five more persons died due to COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, taking the death toll to 138, while 202 new cases pushed the tally to 5,418. Three fatalities were reported in Patiala and one each in Gurdaspur and Sangrur, according to an official bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 60 were found in Sangrur, 45 in Patiala, 21 in Amritsar, 14 in Ludhiana, 10 in SBS Nagar, nine each in Barnala and Jalandhar, six in Tarn Taran, five in Rupnagar, four each in Mohali and Mansa, three each in Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur, two in Ferozepur, one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Bathinda and Kapurthala. As many as 238 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,764 people have been cured so far. There are 1,516 active cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 904 coronavirus cases, followed by 795 in Ludhiana, 712 in Jalandhar,  468 in Sangrur, 326 in Patiala, 254 in Mohali , 219 in Gurdaspur, 212 in Pathankot, 194 in Tarn Taran,  174 in Hoshiarpur, 140 in SBS Nagar,  127 in Muktsar, 111 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 107 in Rupnagar, 106 in Faridkot, 96 in Ferozepur, 95 in Moga, 91 in  Fazilka, 90 each in Bathinda and Kapurthala, 59 in Barnala and 48 in Mansa, as per bulletin. Five patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 24 are on oxygen support, as per bulletin.

A total of 2,94,448 samples have been taken so far for testing..

