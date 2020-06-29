COVID-19: Central team visits T'gana, suggests more tests

Hyderabad, June 29 (PTI): A Central team visited Telangana on Monday to assess the COVID-19 situation andsuggested to the state government to focus on containment measures and increase testing capacity, among others. Led by Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal,the team particularly appreciated hospital management in the state, according to an official release.

"It (central team) shared its field visit experience of other states and expressed satisfaction (and) particularlyappreciated the hospital management in Telangana, the release said. The team suggested formulating an action-plan for the next two months keeping in view the likely increase in the number of virus cases, it said.

It (team) suggested focusing on containment measures, increasing testing capacity, tracing and clinical management in the state," it said. The members of the team visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) at Gachibowli, a sports facility which has been converted into a COVID hospital by the state government, the state-run Gandhi hospital and containment area at Domalguda in the city and took stock of the ground situation.

Later, they met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials and held a detailed discussion on the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus, it said. The health department made a detailed presentation on the steps taken in COVID-19 management in the state, it said.

The members were briefed on surveillance and containment measures, hospital preparedness, procurement of protection equipment and preventive measures. The team was told that the state has a capacity of 17,081 beds and that 4,489 additional staff have been recruited to strengthen treatment.

An amount of Rs 475.74 crore has been sanctioned towards strengthening medical infrastructure..