Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand
The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of the district, said the Dumka Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), Maheswar Mahto. He said that 15-year-old Rakesh Marandi and 17-year- old Muna Soren are under treatment at Masalia Health Centre. Ten-year-old Vijay Baski and 25-year-old Philip Soren were killed in lightning strike, the SDO said.PTI | Dumka | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:09 IST
Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said. The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of the district, said the Dumka Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), Maheswar Mahto.
He said that 15-year-old Rakesh Marandi and 17-year- old Muna Soren are under treatment at Masalia Health Centre. Ten-year-old Vijay Baski and 25-year-old Philip Soren were killed in lightning strike, the SDO said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dumka
- Masalia
- Rakesh Marandi
- Philip Soren