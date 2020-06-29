Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said. The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of the district, said the Dumka Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), Maheswar Mahto.

He said that 15-year-old Rakesh Marandi and 17-year- old Muna Soren are under treatment at Masalia Health Centre. Ten-year-old Vijay Baski and 25-year-old Philip Soren were killed in lightning strike, the SDO said.