HP's COVID-19 tally rises in 943; Lahaul-Spiti reports first cases of disease '

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district reported its first cases of COVID-19 on Monday with two people testing positive for the disease, officials said. With this, all 12 districts of the state have reported novel coronavirus cases.

The first positive case was reported in Lahaul and Spiti in the morning after a 25-year-old labourer from Bihar tested COVID-19 positive. By evening, another person tested positive, the officials said. However, details of the second case were not available immediately. The labourer, works with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and samples were taken for COVID-19 tests at the Keylong regional hospital, they said.

On Monday, 26 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported -- 10 in Solan, six in Kangra, five in Hamirpur, two each in Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi, and one in Chamba districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Kangra, three women, two men and a boy tested positive, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said, adding that four of them, including a 36-year-old woman and her son, recently returned from Delhi.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said of the five cases from his district, three, a man and his two sisters, returned from Chandigarh and two, inclduing a 70-year-old man, from Delhi recently With these cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 943. The officials said as many as 38 patients -- 19 in Hamirpur, eight in Kangra, six in Sirmaur, two each in Una and Solan, and one in Kullu-- recovered from the infection on Monday.

The state has 366 active cases and, so far, 556 people have recovered, 11 have migrated out of the state and eight have died, according to the officials. Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 113, followed by 103 in Hamirpur, 53 in Solan, 29 in Una, 20 in Shimla, 16 in Bilaspur, 10 in Chamba, 8 in Sirmaur, seven in Mandi, five in Kinnaur, two in Lahaul and Spiti.