Himachal govt gives tenure extension to medical staff retiring this month

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday gave a tenure extension to its medical officers, faculty, and paramedical staff who were due to retire on June 30 by a period of two months.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday gave a tenure extension to its medical officers, faculty, and paramedical staff who were due to retire on June 30 by a period of two months. With this, all the staff who fall under this category will now retire on August 31, 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 916 on Monday. This includes 378 active cases and 529 cured and discharged patients. Nine patients have lost their life due to the infection so far in the state. (ANI)

