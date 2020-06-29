Left Menu
States, UTs may identify buffer zones outside containment zones: Home Ministry

In its guidelines for Unlock 2 announced on Monday, the Home Ministry has said that states and UTs may also identify buffer zones outside the containment zones where new COVID-19 cases are more likely to occur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In its guidelines for Unlock 2 announced on Monday, the Home Ministry has said that states and UTs may also identify buffer zones outside the containment zones where new COVID-19 cases are more likely to occur. "States/UTs may also identify buffer zones, outside the containment zones where new COVID-19 cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions considered necessary may be put in place by district authorities," an official release said. The new guidelines which will come into effect from July 1.

According to new guidelines, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31, 2020. "Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the state/UT governments with a view to containing the COVID-19 spread after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW)," the release said.

The Home Ministry said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments. (ANI)

