Union Home Secretary writes to Chief Secretaries of States, UTs to ensure compliance of Unlock 2

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories urging them to ensure compliance of Unlock 2 guidelines and direct all concerned authorities for its strict implementation. In his letter, Bhalla said that there shall be absolutely no hindrance in the inter-state or intra-state movement of individuals or goods and no separate permits or passes will be required for the same.

"States, UTs can not dilute restrictions imposed the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). States, UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities in areas outside containment zone or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary," reads the letter. Guidelines issued by MHA and consequent orders issued by the respective State Governments, UT Administrations should be widely disseminated to the field functionaries for implementation and to the public for awareness and compliance, the letter stated.

MHA has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to allow more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In its guidelines for Unlock 2 announced on Monday, the Home Ministry has said that States and UTs may also identify buffer zones outside the containment zones where new COVID-19 cases are more likely to occur.

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1. According to new guidelines, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. The Home Ministry said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central ministries and departments. (ANI)