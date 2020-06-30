Left Menu
Naidu expresses concern over gas leak at pharma plant in Vizag

While offering his condolences to the families of the deceased, the Leader of Opposition demanded that the government immediately provide best medical treatment to those injured in the incident. Two people were killed and four others taken ill after benzene gas leaked at Sainor Life Sciences unit at Parawada near here early on Tuesday morning.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:07 IST
Naidu expresses concern over gas leak at pharma plant in Vizag

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern over the benzene gas leak at a pharma unit Visakhapatnam, which left two persons dead. While offering his condolences to the families of the deceased, the Leader of Opposition demanded that the government immediately provide best medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

Two people were killed and four others taken ill after benzene gas leaked at Sainor Life Sciences unit at Parawada near here early on Tuesday morning. In a statement here, Naidu termed it as "an alarming situation as another poisonous gas leak incident occurred even as the people of the port city were yet to recover from the shock of the LG Polymers tragedy (in which 12 people were killed)." He said the government should give all necessary support and assistance to the kin of the deceased.

