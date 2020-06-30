J&K: Police chief, BSF, admin officials visit IB in Samba to review security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh along with senior officials of the BSF and civil administration on Tuesday visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Samba district to review the security arrangements ahead of rainy season, an official said. Singh also rewarded the Border Security Force (BSF) team who shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, in Kathua district last week

Singh was accompanied by Inspector General of BSF, Jammu N S Jamwal and other senior officers. They visited border areas including the Basantar river bed to review the close coordination between BSF, police and other civil agencies in view of the rainy season, a spokesperson of the force said. The group also supervised the flood protection works on the Basantar river bed. Singh emphasised on ensuring real-time, close coordination between border guarding forces, civil agencies and local police to smoothly address the problems and concerns of civilians

Meanwhile, Jamwal briefed the DGP about the BSF's domination in the Basantar river bed area and Singh praised the hard work put in by the security personnel to guard a difficult border, the spokesperson said. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner (DC0 Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, Rohit Khajuria, DC Samba and other civil agencies and BSF officers accompanied them during the visit.