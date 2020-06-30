Left Menu
COVID-19: K'taka Agriculture Ministe urges CM Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk in the Haveri district.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:02 IST
Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil.. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk in the Haveri district. He said that COVID-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

"Everybody's life is in their own hands. People should be alert as much as possible. People should take adequate safety measures," said the minister. The total number of cases in Karnataka stands at 14,295 as on Monday and the death toll is 226. The number of active cases stands at 6,382, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

