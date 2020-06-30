Assault on specially-abled woman: NCW seeks action taken report from AP police

The NCW on Tuesday sought an action taken report from Andhra Pradesh police after a specially-abled woman was allegedly assaulted by a deputy manager of the state's tourism department. According to media reports, a deputy manager in the tourism department of Andhra Pradesh, working at a department-run hotel, was arrested after he was caught on camera assaulting a differently-abled contract worker. The media reports said the man attacked her in a fit of rage after she pointed out that he was not wearing a face mask and asked him to wear one.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police D G Sawang, the National Commission for Women said it has come across a post on Twitter of a CCTV footage wherein it is seen that a specially-abled woman was being mercilessly beaten. "The Commission is perturbed and shocked by the incident of atrocity committed against a specially-abled woman employee by a person who is holding a responsible position when the Government of India is also emphasizing the need for inclusion of specially-abled at the highest level," the NCW said in the letter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to send a detailed action taken report to the Commission at an early date which will be appreciated," it added..