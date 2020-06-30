Tripura not thinking of extending lockdown: State education minister

Tripura is not thinking of extending the coronavirus lockdown as the situation in the state is "stable" and the frontline workers are doing a commendable job, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday. "Even though the lockdown has been extended in three northeast states -- Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya -- we are not thinking on that line now. Our condition is stable and our frontline workers are doing a commendable job," he said. Talking to the reporters at the civil secretariat here, Nath, also the cabinet spokesperson, said the recovery rate in the state has climbed to 80.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, 34 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the tally in the state to 1,386. The number of active cases stands at 301.

"Out of 996 samples tested for COVID-19, 34 people found positive in Tripura today. District wise count includes Gomati: 23, West: 5, Khowai: 2, Unokoti: 2, South: 1, Sepahijala: 1," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet late on Monday. Altogether, 1,085 people have recovered so far, while one person succumbed to the disease last month.