AP reports 704 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 14,595

The toll rose to 187 with seven fresh casualties, according to the latest health department bulletin. Since June 1, when Unlock 1.0 began, the state has witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus infections as a staggering 10,919 cases were added this month, the government data showed.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:51 IST
(Eds: Adds details) Amaravati, June 30 (PTI): A total of 704 COVID-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally in the state to 14,595 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 187 with seven fresh casualties, according to the latest health department bulletin.

Since June 1, when Unlock 1.0 began, the state has witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus infections as a staggering 10,919 cases were added this month, the government data showed. From March 12, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state, to May 31, the total number of cases in the state stood at 3,676.

Of the total 14,595 cases, health officials point out, 12,202 were local people while 1,997 were returnees from other states and 396 from other countries. But the surge in the local cases has also been not insignificant as 8,526 were added in the last 30 days.

A total of 3,118 local cases were registered in the state from March 12 to May 31. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), however, denied the containment measures failed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

We have been strictly implementing all guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Government. Accordingly, we have been taking containment measures, Nani said.

He said people should be cautious and take all steps to prevent contamination. There is no other way, he added..

