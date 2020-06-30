Tribals have strong immunity due to traditional way of living: Raj Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said tribals have a strong immunity due to their traditional way of living and connection with the Indian culture. He was addressing teachers and students of the Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara via a webinar on the challenges and possibilities of coronavirus infection. Mishra said tribal dominated areas of the state such as Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh have seen less than one per cent people getting infected by the deadly disease

“These figures reflect that tribal people have strong immunity. This has been possible due to their traditional way of living. The tribes which are very close to nature are still adopting the traditional way of life,” he said in a statement. The governor added that strong immunity is a result of the community’s faith in nature. He said ‘Govind Guru’ taught people of the tribal areas how to live a simple life with high thinking, ethics and living with nature. Mishra said the model of village-based agriculture industry has full potential to stop migration from rural areas. He said governments will continue to do public welfare work and raise resources for livelihood, but sources of self-reliance will prove to be long-lasting

