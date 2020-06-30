Gangsters decamp with ATM loaded with Rs 4.98 lakh

Hyderabad, June 30 (PTI): An unidentified gang bolted with an unguarded automated teller machine (ATM) of a private operator with Rs Rs 4,98,800 cash in it in Siddipet district, police said on Tuesday. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Monday and based on preliminary investigation, police said the offence occurred on the intervening night of June 27-June 28.

The ATM located in a small shop was stolen. "CCTV footage is being verified," a police official said.