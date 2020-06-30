Biggest single-day spike of 652 COVID-19 cases in Bengal, tally rises to 18,559

West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest single-day spike of 652 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally in the state to 18,559, the health department said. Fifteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 668, the department said in its bulletin.

Of the 15 people, 14 succumbed to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin said. Seven of those that died were from the metropolis, two each from neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, and one each from Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum and Darjeeling districts, it added.

Since Monday evening, 411 people have recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 65.35 per cent. During the same period, 9,619 samples were examined for COVID-19 in West Bengal.