672 new COVID-19 case in UP, active count at 6,711

A total of 672 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 6,711, an official said. Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that 16,084 have been discharged and 697 have died due to the virus.

"In the last 24 hours, 672 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 6,711 active cases, 16,084 patients have been discharged so far and 697 patients have succumbed to the infection," Prasad said. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)