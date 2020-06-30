Pondy CM thanks PM for extension of free foodgrains scheme

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to supply foodgrains free of cost till November-end. Modi had during his address to the nation on the eve of the country entering 'Unlock 2.0' said the scheme to supply foodgrains free of cost would be extended for a further period of five months till November-end.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said he had written sometime back to the Prime Minister requesting him to extend the free foodgrains scheme further for three months. "Now, the Prime Minister has announced the supply of foodgrains for a period of five months from July.

I thank him for this," he said. The Chief Minister, while lauding Modi for extending the foodgrains scheme, at the same time flayed the Centre for not conceding to the plea of the territorial government for grant of funds to meet the commitments during the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

"We have sought Rs 995 crore as COVID-19 relief, but nothing has been heard so far from the Centre to this plea," he said. Announcing the easing of curbs in Puducherry which would come into force from July 3, the Chief Minister said all shops and establishments, petrol sales outlets, hotels and restaurants would be permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm every day.

Earlier, the business hours were from 6 am to 2 pm.