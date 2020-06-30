One death, 11 new virus cases in Himachal Pradesh One death, 11 fres'

Left Menu
(Eds: Updating figures) Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman died while 11 others tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 954. In Hamirpur, a 23-year-old girl from the Bhoranj area who had recently returned from Kyrgyzstan via Delhi; and a 10-year-old boy from Teeda in Nadaun tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:49 IST
(Eds: Updating figures) Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman died while 11 others tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 954. So far, nine people have succumbed to the disease in the state. A resident of Jungleberi village in Hamirpur district, the woman suffered from various other age-related problems. She died at Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, an official said. The hospital's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Jiwa Nand Chauhan said she had tested positive for coronavirus on June 22 after returning from Delhi. She was kept at the Bhota COVID care centre in Hamirpur before being shifted to the Mandi facility, also called the Nerchowk medical college, on June 23. Meanwhile, 11 more people-- four each in Una and Kangra, two in Hamirpur, and one in Solan-- contracted the infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 954. In Kangra, the fresh patients included an Army jawan's eight-year-old son. A seven-year-old boy in his relation also tested positive, a district official said. The 39-year-old Army jawan from Rakkar village had tested positive for coronavirus on June 28 after his arrival from Arunachal Pradesh on June 23. He was shifted to a military hospital in Yol. Both boys are also being shifted to the hospital, the official added. Besides, a 40-year-old man who recently returned from Delhi and his eight-year-old son also contracted the disease. They belong to Sarimolag village in Jaisinghpur tehsil. According to the official, they are being shifted to a Baijnath care centre. In Hamirpur, a 23-year-old girl from the Bhoranj area who had recently returned from Kyrgyzstan via Delhi; and a 10-year-old boy from Teeda in Nadaun tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said. The boy had recently returned from Delhi with his mother, who has already tested positive for the infection. The girl had gone to Kyrgyzstan for higher studies. In the meantime, 19 patients--five in Kangra; four each in Shimla and Solan; and three each in Una and Chamba-- recovered from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. So far, 575 people have recovered while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, he said. The state has 357 active cases now. Kangra has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 112, followed by 104 in Hamirpur; 50 in Solan; 30 in Una; 17 in Shimla; 16 in Bilaspur; eight in Sirmaur; seven in Chamba and Mandi; five in Kinnaur; and two in Lahaul-Spiti.  PTI DJI CORR RDKRDK

