903 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally 77,197; 93 deaths

With 903 new patients being reported, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai increased to 77,197 on Tuesday while death toll rose to 4,554 with 93 fatalities, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At present there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases while 818 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospitals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:08 IST
903 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally 77,197; 93 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 903 new patients being reported, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai increased to 77,197 on Tuesday while death toll rose to 4,554 with 93 fatalities, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 36 of the deaths took place since Monday evening while 57 deaths had taken place earlier, said a BMC release.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 44,170 with 625 patients being discharged from hospitals in the city on Tuesday. At present there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases while 818 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospitals.

