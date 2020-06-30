India condemns missile, UAV attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

India on Tuesday condemned the missile and UAV attacks reportedly by Yemeni rebels last week targeting civilian areas in Riyadh and hoped for an early resolution of the conflict

Saudi Arabia last week had said that it intercepted ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

In response to a question on the missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "We condemn the missiles and UAVs attack on 23 June, 2020 targeting civilian areas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia." "We reiterate our hope for an early resolution of the conflict resulting in peace, progress and prosperity in the region," he said.