Police arrest 3 men who stole mobile phones from cars

On June 8, a man lodged a complaint at the New Friends Colony police station in which he said after reaching Ashram Chowk, a person knocked on the window of his car following which he rolled the window down. On the intervening night of June 28-29, police apprehended Mohammad and Rizwan from their village. Seven mobile phones were recovered from them, Gyanesh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:06 IST
Three men who stole mobile phones from cars after diverting attention of the driver, were arrested by the police, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Shakil (30), Aas Mohammad (28) and his brother Rizwan (24), all residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. They belong to different Thak-Thak gangs. On June 8, a man lodged a complaint at the New Friends Colony police station in which he said after reaching Ashram Chowk, a person knocked on the window of his car following which he rolled the window down. The person started arguing with the complainant, saying his car had injured his leg even though the car had not even touched the man. In the meantime, another man came from the other side and took away his mobile phone and fled, the complainant said. Earlier on June 6, a similar incident was reported at the same police station, police said. "On the intervening night of June 26 and 27, police laid a trap and apprehended Shakil. One country-made pistol and one live cartridge was recovered from his possession," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said. Shakil used to come to Delhi with his associate Shah Alam, police said. Investigation revealed that Mohammad inserted his SIM in one of the stolen mobile phones and later removed it before selling it at his village in Meerut. Through this, police tracked the location of Mohammad, police said. On the intervening night of June 28-29, police apprehended Mohammad and Rizwan from their village. Seven mobile phones were recovered from them, Gyanesh said. Efforts are being made to nab Alam, police added.

