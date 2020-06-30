Left Menu
Development News Edition

BIMSTEC nations ideally placed to meet demand for alternate production locations: MoS MEA

Asserting that the present COVID-19 crisis is a "critical inflexion point" for regional cooperation in BIMSTEC, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that with an increasing demand for alternate production locations in several supply chains, BIMSTEC countries are ideally placed to attract shifting industries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:11 IST
BIMSTEC nations ideally placed to meet demand for alternate production locations: MoS MEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the present COVID-19 crisis is a "critical inflexion point" for regional cooperation in BIMSTEC, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that with an increasing demand for alternate production locations in several supply chains, BIMSTEC countries are ideally placed to attract shifting industries. Speaking at a Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) Webinar on 'Revisiting Economic Cooperation in BIMSTEC in post-COVID-19 Era', Muraleedharan said if the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries are able to capitalise on this demand, they will be able to provide themselves much needed jobs in the manufacturing sector.

"Trade routes and supply chains are being redrawn, as are business plans. As multinational enterprises diversify their manufacturing base to increase resilience and reliable supply chains, BIMSTEC countries have a window of opportunity," he said. There is an increasing demand for alternate production locations in several supply chains and India and other BIMSTEC countries are ideally placed to attract shifting industries and gain a foothold into these value chains, Muraleedhran said. India has moved up the ranks on the Ease of Business Index and has been receiving a steady flow of foreign investment, he noted.

"In the aftermath of COVID-19, we are focusing on integrating ourselves to a greater extent into global value chains," Muraleedharan said. "In order to present our region as an attractive destination for shifting value chains, we will have to ensure an adequate policy and operational environment for global businesses," he said.

There is, if the BIMSTEC nations are able to coordinate amongst themselves, a potential for BIMSTEC supply chains with each of the countries finding their individual niches at different stages of the production process, he said. "We should revitalise the activities of BIMSTEC Business Forum and BIMSTEC Economic Forum to further strengthen the government–private sector cooperation for the promotion of trade and investment, and task the Expert Group on BIMSTEC Visa Matters to continue negotiation for finalisation of the modalities for the BIMSTEC visa facilitation," he said.

Noting that India has a vibrant start-up culture, with several young companies achieving unicorn status in valuation, Muraleedharan said his country is happy to share its experience with friends from BIMSTEC, for them to collectively ascend up the value chain. "We also need to establish the legal framework that will enable use of that infrastructure. Early conclusion of the BIMSTEC Coastal Shipping Agreement and the BIMSTEC Motor Vehicle Agreement would provide for seamless transport of goods across our borders," he said.

"Connectivity today does not mean only roads and railway lines, but also digital connectivity. We have to move towards further integrating our digital networks to provide greater access, more affordable and high-speed internet and mobile communications to our peoples," Muraleedharan said. While the present circumstances may make it seem otherwise, tourism has rich potential in the region, he said. India hosted the first meeting of the BIMSTEC Tourism Network on July 7, 2017, where it was decided to work on creating a brand BIMSTEC for tourism, he said. "The present crisis is a critical inflexion point for regional cooperation in BIMSTEC. Our countries were among those first to be affected by coronavirus. There are lessons and best practices that have emerged in the process that all of us can learn from," he said.

BIMSTEC provides an excellent platform to share individual experiences and successes, Muraleedharan said. "The disruptive effect of the virus is still playing out. We are by no means over it. The implications will, we all agree, are going to be profound. It would not be an underestimation to say that very little will be the same again," he said.

India's role as a "pharmacy of the world" has come into focus during this crisis, he said. "We have a world-class pharmaceutical industry that is the producer of choice for critical medications with brand recognition in all geographies and markets. The pandemic produced an explosion in demand for drugs such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol produced in India," Muraleedharan said. In a coordinated response involving several branches of the government and multiple private sector pharma companies, India was able to supply large volumes of these drugs to friends and consumers across the world, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...

Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personn...

EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial safe list of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 ...

'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020