Noida: 4 arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs, over 900 vehicles penalised

Four people were arrested and owners of 923 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, six vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, they said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put in place during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19. "Two FIRs were registered and four persons arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 2,217 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 923 of them, while another six were impounded," the police said in a statement. A total of Rs 1,28,600 were collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said..