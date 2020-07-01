Left Menu
Haryana home minister hails ban on Chinese apps

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban, which comes in the backdrop of ongoing stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:09 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday hailed the Centre’s decision of banning 59 Chinese applications, terming it a “digital strike” on China. The minister said China has received a befitting reply by the banning of the applications.

“The Government of India has done a commendable job of banning 59 Chinese apps while making a digital strike on China to safeguard our nation,” Vij said, according to an official statement here. Vij said the decision was necessary as it will “strengthen India's security, sovereignty and integrity”. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban, which comes in the backdrop of ongoing stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live. Vij said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken concrete steps for a self-reliant India.

“People should be motivated to be vocal for local. Instead of buying foreign products, we all should emphasise to buy products made in India, which can further strengthen the economy of the country,” he said..

