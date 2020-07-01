4 more test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal; tally rises to 191
Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported four fresh coronavirus cases, taking the states COVID count to 191, an official said. The four new cases were registered from West Kameng district and they are military personnel who returned from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra. They were lodged in a quarantine facility and were asymptomatic, Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:25 IST
Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported four fresh coronavirus cases, taking the states COVID count to 191, an official said. The four new cases were registered from West Kameng district and they are military personnel who returned from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.
They were lodged in a quarantine facility and were asymptomatic, Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. The state now has 128 positive cases, he said adding that 62 patients have recovered from the disease and one person died.
Jampa said reports of 1759 cases are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Delhi
- Punjab
- West Kameng
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers
China's Great Wall Motor signs MoU with Maharashtra, to invest USD 1 bn
Veer Foundation receives appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra for its efforts in sanitisation, feeding migrants offering free oxygen cylinders and for coming forward to set up Covid Care Centre
Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers
Not enough hospital beds in Maharashtra to treat COVID-19 patients: Ram Kadam