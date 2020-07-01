Left Menu
Impacts of COVID-19 disproportionately affect poor and vulnerable: UN chief

In his remarks, Mr Guterres noted that the pandemic has “laid bare” challenges –such as structural inequalities, inadequate healthcare, and the lack of universal social protection – and the heavy price societies are paying as a result.

UN News | Updated: 01-07-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 07:26 IST
The Secretary-General has also proposed a rescue and recovery package equivalent to more than 10 per cent of the global economy’s overall value. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing poverty eradication on Tuesday in front of the General Assembly, UN chief António Guterres warned that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are falling "disproportionately on the most vulnerable: people living in poverty, the working poor, women and children, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups".

The virtual high-level UN meeting was billed as the first in a series of policy dialogues on ending poverty, and also served as the official inauguration of the Alliance for Poverty Eradication, an initiative of the President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

'People-centred' recovery

Ending poverty sits at the heart of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and is the first of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite this, poverty and hunger, as the UN chief reminded his audience, are on the rise, following decades of progress.

Economic recovery plans should prioritize at-risk workers, such as those in the informal sector; protect micro, small and medium enterprises, including those owned by women; and involve an expansion of universal social protection, said Mr Guterres. The Secretary-General has also proposed a rescue and recovery package equivalent to more than 10 per cent of the global economy's overall value.

The UN chief called for improved international cooperation; more support for developing countries – by providing financial assistance, and relieving or postponing foreign debt – and for economies to be steered towards inclusive and green growth.

'A blot on humanity's conscience'

Addressing the meeting, Mr Muhammad-Bande described poverty as a "blot on humanity's conscience", which is the underlying trigger of conflict and civil strife, and "the most formidable obstacle" realizing the SDGs. Research, he said, has shown that due to the sharp decline in economic activity resulting from the pandemic, more than 850 million people now risk falling into poverty.

The Alliance for Poverty Eradication, he continued, is designed to address the poverty question from all possible angles, and serve as a forum for networking, information-sharing, and bridge-building.

Mr Muhammad-Bande pointed out that the Alliance would be the first UN group to promote ending poverty, and will provide a major opportunity to confront the challenge, which he described as "enduring, complex and multi-sided".

