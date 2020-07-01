Left Menu
More than 1,900 Mizos have lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has told the commission to assist the youths who lost their jobs, he said. The official said that the youth commission on Monday held a meeting with some departments, including employment skill development and entrepreneurship, tourism, planning and programme implementation, to find employment opportunities for those people, who have lost jobs.

More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC), said. More than 1,900 returnees have lost their jobs and have registered their names with the MYC, a state government agency for Youth Development, the official said on Tuesday.

"A total of 1,903 youths, who lost jobs due to the global pandemic, have registered their name with the youth commission till Monday," he told PTI. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has told the commission to assist the youths who lost their jobs, he said.

The official said that the youth commission on Monday held a meeting with some departments, including employment skill development and entrepreneurship, tourism, planning and programme implementation, to find employment opportunities for those people, who have lost jobs. The meeting also deliberated about expediting measures to assist the youths to ensure that they earn livings, he said.

According to the official, MYC chairman Dr Vanlaltanpuia told the meeting that the commission will help the youths to hone their skills which will help them to earn a livelihood. Vanlaltanpuia, who is also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator, said that the MYC has evolved a COVID-19 Plan to inform them about various job opportunities through skill development and training, the official said.

The official said that the youth commission is also working on a job portal to facilitate close contact between the commission and youths looking for jobs. He said that the commission will focus on skill development for which talks are on with various skill-based development training institutes in the state.

The commission with the help of other departments will also make plans to help migrant workers in the state, he added..

